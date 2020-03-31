U.S. court tosses ban on dog toy resembling Jack Daniels whiskey bottle

A federal appeals court on Tuesday threw out a permanent injunction banning sales of a dog toy that resembles a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey.

In a 3-0 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court judge in Phoenix erred in granting Jack Daniels Properties Inc an injunction blocking VIP Products LLC from selling its “Bad Spaniels Silly Squeaker” rubber dog toy, which the appeals court called expressive.

