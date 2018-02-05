FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 10:05 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-U.S. charges two men over alleged ATM jackpotting scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - u.s. Announces criminal bank fraud charges against two men over alleged atm ‘jackpotting’ scheme u.s. Says alex alberto fajin-diaz, of spain, and argenys rodriguez, of springfield, massachusetts, appeared before a federal judge and are being detained u.s. Says case is linked to a possible attack on an atm in cromwell, connecticut that had been compromised with malware and was dispensing $20 bills u.s. Says defendants were found in possession of tools and devices consistent with atm jackpotting, and more than $9,000 in $20 bills

