NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has agreed to sell its energy, chemicals and resources business to WorleyParsons for $3.3 billion, the Dallas-based company said in a statement on Sunday.

Jacobs said it expects to receive $2.6 billion in net proceeds from the transaction, which has been approved by both boards and is expected to close in the first half of 2019. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Sandra Maler)