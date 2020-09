Sept 10 (Reuters) - Asia Pacific-focussed oil and gas production company Jadestone Energy declared a maiden interim dividend on Thursday and reported positive operating cash flows in the first half, despite a slump in crude oil prices.

Jadestone Energy said its assets have remained essentially unimpaired in the six months ended June 30 and that it would pay an interim dividend of 0.54 cents per share. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)