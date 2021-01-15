Jaeger's 63 UK stores to permanently close after M&S deal

FILE PHOTO: A Marks and Spencer (M&S) logo is seen on the outside of a store in Cheshire, Britain August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Jaeger’s 63 stores and concessions will permanently close after Marks & Spencer on Friday purchased its stock and marketing assets, having secured a deal to buy the brand earlier this week.

FRP, administrators to Jaeger Retail Limited, said 211 store staff and 22 head office staff have been made redundant.

Before going into administration in November Jaeger was part of Philip Day’s Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group.

M&S said on Monday it had bought the Jaeger brand as part of a strategy to bolster its clothing division with new names.