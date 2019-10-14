UPDATE 1-Parsley Energy to buy Jagged Peak Energy in $1.62 bln deal

(Adds details, background)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy smaller peer Jagged Peak Energy Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $1.62 billion, adding acreage in the oil-rich Delaware shale basin.

Shares of Parsley Energy, which was itself seen as a buyout target for some time, fell about 8.7% in premarket trading to $15.50. Jagged Peak shares were marginally lower after briefly rising on the announcement.

The offer of 0.447 shares of Parsley Class A common stock values Jagged Peak at $7.59 per share, based on Parsley’s closing price on Friday. The offer represents a premium of 11.3% to Jagged Peak’s last close.

“Jagged Peak’s oily, high-margin asset base slots in nicely to our returns-focused development approach, its acreage footprint and water infrastructure dovetails into our legacy Delaware Basin position,” Parsley’s Chief Executive Officer Matt Gallagher said in a statement.

Including Jagged Peak’s debt of about $625 million as of June 30, the deal is valued at $2.27 billion.

Parsley expects the deal to generate savings of about $25 million in the first year, and $40-$50 million of annual savings thereafter.

The companies expect the deal to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Texas-based Parsley said it expects the “low-premium” deal to immediately add to 2020 cash flow per share.

After the deal, Parsley will have about 267,000 net acres in the Permian basin, consisting of 147,000 net acres in the Midland Basin and 120,000 net acre footprint in the Delaware Basin.