FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 23, 2018 / 5:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jaguar Land Rover and unions adjourn pay talks until clearer on Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover said it had agreed with unions to adjourn pay talks after a weak recent performance caused by a more difficult market in China, consumer confusion about diesel emission regulations and uncertainty around Brexit.

The company, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors , said in a joint statement with unions it would reconvene the talks when it had further clarity on market conditions and the outcome of Brexit.

“We jointly believe that, at this moment in time, this is the most sensible approach and will help to protect both the business and our workforce,” it said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.