October 8, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Jaguar Land Rover to shut Solihull plant for two weeks- union

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will close its Solihull car plant for two weeks from Oct. 22, the Unite union said on Monday.

Jaguar Land Rover has faced sliding diesel sales in recent months and has warned about the implications of Brexit, announcing job cuts and a three-day week at another facility.

“No jobs are affected by the two week shutdown and workers will continue to be paid by banking hours,” the Unite Union said in a statement. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)

