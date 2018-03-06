FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
March 6, 2018 / 7:33 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Mexico aims to deepen market-based energy cooperation with Jamaica-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINGSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexico is looking into ways to deepen energy cooperation with Jamaica, Mexico’s foreign minister said in Kingston on Tuesday, adding that any oil cooperation or business with Jamaica or the Caribbean would be based on market principles.

Luis Videgaray, on a two-day trip to the Caribbean island, added that he was hoping to get more Mexican firms to come to Jamaica, “not only as suppliers of oil but also as potential investors in developing Jamaica’s own petroleum resources.”

He also said that Mexico would be signing a memorandum of understanding with Jamaica to provide technical support to the island’s oil refinery, Petrojam, which is jointly owned by a subsidiary of Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), to enhance operations. (Reporting by John Myers Jr.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.