Mexico aims to deepen market-based energy cooperation with Jamaica-minister

KINGSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexico is looking into ways to deepen energy cooperation with Jamaica, Mexico’s foreign minister said in Kingston on Tuesday, adding that any oil cooperation or business with Jamaica or the Caribbean would be based on market principles.

Luis Videgaray, on a two-day trip to the Caribbean island, added that he was hoping to get more Mexican firms to come to Jamaica, “not only as suppliers of oil but also as potential investors in developing Jamaica’s own petroleum resources.”

He also said that Mexico would be signing a memorandum of understanding with Jamaica to provide technical support to the island’s oil refinery, Petrojam, which is jointly owned by a subsidiary of Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), to enhance operations. (Reporting by John Myers Jr.)