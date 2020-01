Jan 24 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 has struck 117 kilometers northwest of the coastal town of Lucea in Jamaica, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.

The quake was at a depth of about 10 kilometers, according here to USGS. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)