Nov 5 (Reuters) - Marine services provider James Fisher and Sons Plc (JFS) said on Tuesday that hackers had gained unauthorised access to its computer systems.

JFS said it took immediate steps to respond to and manage the incident, appointing external specialists, including forensic cyber security experts to investigate the circumstances and scope of the incident, with a probe ongoing. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)