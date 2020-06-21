Australia-listed James Hardie hikes Q1 N. America margin view

June 22 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries on Monday raised its first-quarter operating profit-margin forecast for its North American business, as it reported improved activity in the housing market over the past seven weeks despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's largest fibre cement maker now expects an adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of 27% to 29% at its biggest business, compared with its earlier view of 22% to 27%, it said. (reut.rs/2YloSYr) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)