James Hardie cuts outlook, suspends dividends on coronavirus-led increase in costs

May 5 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries on Tuesday cut the upper end of its fiscal 2020 outlook and suspended all dividends, citing higher than expected costs due to unplanned closure of various manufacturing plants due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

The world’s largest fibre cement maker expects its full year net operating profit after tax at between $350 million to $355 million, down from a previously guided range of $350 million to $370 million. (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)