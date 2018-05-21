Australia’s James Hardie FY profit slumps on asbestos claim settlements

May 22 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries PLC, the world’s top fiber cement building materials maker, said on Tuesday that net profit in the full-year fell 47.2 percent, hurt by higher asbestos claim settlement costs.

Net profit for the year ended March 31 came in at $146.1 million, compared with $276.5 million a year ago. That fell short of the $278.31 million mean estimate of ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The firm declared a second half ordinary dividend of 30 U.S. cents per security.