FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
May 21, 2018 / 10:44 PM / in an hour

Australia’s James Hardie FY profit slumps on asbestos claim settlements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries PLC, the world’s top fiber cement building materials maker, said on Tuesday that net profit in the full-year fell 47.2 percent, hurt by higher asbestos claim settlement costs.

Net profit for the year ended March 31 came in at $146.1 million, compared with $276.5 million a year ago. That fell short of the $278.31 million mean estimate of ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The firm declared a second half ordinary dividend of 30 U.S. cents per security.

Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.