Australia's James Hardie Industries Q3 profit rises 33 pct

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s James Hardie Industries PLC reported a 32.9 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, supported by higher prices for its products and modest volume growth.

Adjusted net operating profit for the world’s No. 1 maker of fibre cement home paneling rose to $69.9 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $52.6 million a year earlier.

For the nine months to the end of the quarter, the company reported net operating profit of $203.7 million. It said in November it expected net operating profit for the full-year ending March 31 to be between $260 million and $275 million.