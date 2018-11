Nov 8 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries PLC’s half-year profit rose 17 percent, the world’s biggest fibre cement product maker said on Thursday, supported by strong gains in its key United States market.

Adjusted operating profit, which excludes one-off items such as compensation payments to people claiming asbestos-related illness, came in at $160.8 million, up from $137.3 million a year ago. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)