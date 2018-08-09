FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 9:54 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Australia's James Hardie posts 29 pct jump in Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australia’s James Hardie Industries PLC , the world’s biggest fibre cement product maker, said first-quarter profit grew 29 percent on a stronger U.S. dollar and construction in the United States.

Adjusted operating profit was $79.9 million for the three months to June 30, up from $61.7 million a year ago. Operating profit excludes one-off items like the company’s compensation payments to people claiming asbestos-related illness.

James Hardie’s unadjusted net profit for the quarter rose 58 percent to $90.6 million. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Byron Kaye and Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
