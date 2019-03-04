D.C. Circuit vacates permit for power lines built in James River Historic District

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers should have prepared a full Environmental Impact Statement before approving Dominion Energy’s plans to string transmission lines through the heart of the James River Historic District in Virginia, a federal appeals court held on Friday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ordered the Corps to prepare the EIS and to vacate the permit it issued in 2017 for the $390 million project, which was completed this year and began operating on Feb. 26.

