Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO

July 21 (Reuters) - Software maker Jamf Holding Corp on Tuesday raised $468 million in its U.S. initial public offering, signaling strong demand for new issues in a market that has rebounded strongly from the coronavirus crisis.

The company priced its offering of 18 million shares at $26 per share, above its price range of $21 to $23. The offering was upsized from the previously announced 16 million shares. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan with additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru;)