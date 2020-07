July 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Jamf Holding Corp jumped 77% in their U.S. debut on Wednesday, giving the software maker a market value of $5.35 billion.

Shares opened at $46 compared to its IPO price of $26.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jamf raised $468 million after pricing its upsized offering of 18 million shares at $26 apiece. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)