Company News
February 5, 2019 / 9:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Janus Henderson Group quarterly profit slumps 77 pct

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Fund manager Janus Henderson Group reported a 77.4 percent slump in its fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday due to higher outflows amid heightened market volatility.

The company on Monday announced the retirement former Pimco boss Bill Gross, after a disappointing run as a head of Global Unconstrained Bond Fund.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $106.8 million, or 54 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from, $471 million, or $2.32 per share, a year earlier when the company recorded a $340.7 million tax gain.

Assets under management fell here 11.4 percent to $328.5 billion in the reported quarter.

Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below