JAL, Hawaiian Airlines to start code-sharing from March

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines (JAL) and Hawaiian Airlines will start code-sharing in March, the two carriers said on Tuesday.

The move comes as JAL was freed from government-imposed restrictions on route expansion in April, more than seven years after filing for bankruptcy and receiving a taxpayer-funded bailout.

Hawaii is one of the most popular destinations for Japanese outbound travellers.

With the code-sharing deal, the two carriers aim to solidify their lead in Japan-Hawaii flights against rivals such as Delta Air Lines Inc, ANA Holdings and Malaysia’s long-haul budget airline AirAsia X Bhd.

Code-sharing is an arrangement that allows partners to access services in each other’s flights such as booking, ticketing and check-in and frequent flyer programmes.

Hawaiian said it has asked ANA to terminate their code-sharing agreement. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)