Japan Airlines raises outlook on solid long-haul sales

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines (JAL) raised its full-year outlook on Monday after first-quarter operating profit rose 12 percent from a year earlier, against a backdrop of strong demand for long-haul routes including flights between Tokyo and New York.

Operating profit for the three months through June was 24.7 billion yen ($223.35 million), up from 22.1 billion yen a year earlier and higher than the average estimate of 18.5 billion yen from two analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It said it now expected operating profit of 153 billion yen for the full year through next March, compared with an earlier forecast of 142 billion yen.

JAL was freed from government-imposed restrictions on route expansion in April, more than seven years after filing for bankruptcy and receiving a taxpayer-funded bailout. ($1 = 110.5900 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Stephen Coates)