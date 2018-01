TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co (JAL) posted a 5.8 percent rise in operating profit in the nine months to December, citing buoyant demand from inbound and outbound travellers.

Operating profit for the nine months was 145.2 billion yen ($1.34 billion), up from 137.3 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

The company maintained its full-year operating forecast at 166 billion yen for the year ending March.