Japan Airlines posts higher operating profit but sees decline ahead

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co (JAL) on Friday posted a 2.5 percent rise in full year operating profit, helped by a strong economy at home and growing numbers of inbound travellers.

However, the airline forecast operating profit to fall 4.3 percent to 167 billion yen ($1.53 billion)for the full year through March 2019, due partly to higher costs.

Operating profit for the year ended on March 31 was 174.6 billion yen, up from 170.3 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. That compared with the 170 billion yen average estimate of 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 109.2400 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Darren Schuettler)