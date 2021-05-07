Japan Airlines Q4 loss deepens as pandemic curbs air travel

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines (JAL) on Friday posted a fourth quarter operating loss of 104.1 billion yen ($953.9 million) compared with a loss of 25.9 billion yen a year ago as coronavirus restrictions continued to curb air travel demand.

The result for the three months to March was worse than an estimated average 88.96 billion yen loss from three analyst surveyed by Refinitiv.

The airline did not provide an earnings forecast for the current business year. Eleven analysts predict an average 56 billion yen loss, Refinitiv data shows.