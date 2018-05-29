FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Aluminium producers offer Q3 premiums of $159/T, $160/T to Japan buyers -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - A global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers a premium of $159 per tonne for primary metal shipments for the July-September quarter, up 23 percent from the current quarter, four sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Tuesday.

Another producer has sought a premium of $160 a tonne, up 24 percent from the premium PREM-ALUM-JP of $129 agreed for the April-June quarter, the sources said.

Japan is Asia’s biggest aluminium importer and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

