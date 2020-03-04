Global aluminium producers offer Q2 premiums of $98-$105/T -sources

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers premiums of $98-$105 per tonne for April-June primary metal shipments, up 18%-27% from the current quarter, two sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Wednesday.

Japan is Asia’s biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

For the January-March quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of $83 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP, down 14% from the prior quarter. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)