Basic Materials
July 10, 2020 / 6:44 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Japan buyers agree to pay Q3 aluminium premium of $79/T - sources

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for July to September was set at $79 per tonne, down 3.7% from the previous quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand for the metal, four sources directly involved in the pricing talks said.

The figure is down from $82 per tonne paid in the April-June quarter, the fourth straight quarterly drop. It is also the lowest since the October-December quarter in 2016 and down from initial offers of $85 producers made.

Japan is Asia’s biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below