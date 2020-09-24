Japan buyers agree to pay Q4 aluminium premium of $88/T -sources

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The premium for aluminium shipped to Japanese buyers for October to December was set at $88 a tonne, up 11% from this quarter, as demand began to pick up from earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic, four sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Thursday.

That is up from a premium of $79 per tonne paid this quarter and marks a first quarterly increase in five. It is lower than initial offers of $95-$98 per tonne from producers. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi)