FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
October 1, 2018 / 9:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan Q4 aluminium premiums set at $103/T, down 22 pct from Q3-source

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Premiums for Japanese aluminium shipments for October to December were set at $103 per tonne, down 22 percent from the previous quarter, on lower spot premiums in Asia amid ample supply, four sources directly involved in the pricing talks said.

The new premium compares with the $132 per tonne premium PREM-ALUM-JP in the July to September quarter and follows three quarters of rising premiums.

The final price came below the initial offers of $112 to $115 made by producers.

Japan is Asia’s biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.