FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some Japanese aluminium buyers agree to Q4 premium at $95/T, down about 20 pct Q/Q -sources
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 9:30 AM / a month ago

Some Japanese aluminium buyers agree to Q4 premium at $95/T, down about 20 pct Q/Q -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $95 per tonne for shipments in the October to December quarter, reflecting lower spot premiums, two sources directly involved in the pricing talks said on Thursday.

The new premiums are between 19.5 percent and 20.2 percent lower than the $118 to $119 per tonne premiums PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter and the prices are down for a second consecutive quarter.

The buyers who made the deal with the single producer are still negotiating with other global sellers while many other Japanese buyers are in talks with all of the producers, with further deals expected later this month.

Japan is Asia’s biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.