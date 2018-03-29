Japan's aluminium industry calls for U.S. to scrap import tariffs

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s aluminium industry on Thursday called for the United States to scrap import tariffs on aluminium as they are against international rules and pose a serious problem.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump temporarily excluded six countries, including Canada and Mexico, and the countries of the European Union from higher U.S. import duties on steel and aluminium that went into effect on Friday. The exclusion included most U.S. allies, but not Japan.

“We are also worried that aluminium products that are shut out by the United States may flood the Asian market,” Mitsuru Okada, chairman of the Japan Aluminium Association told a news conference.

“We will ask the Japanese government to continue seeking a country exemption from the new U.S. tariffs,” Okada said, adding that Japanese aluminium makers will separately seek product exemptions.