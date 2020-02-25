Boeing close to deal to supply more 787 Dreamliners to Japan's ANA - sources

SEATTLE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is close to a deal to supply more 787 Dreamliners to Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc in what would be the U.S. planemaker’s first commercial order announcement so far this year, industry sources said.

The deal for the General Electric-powered aircraft is a boost for the U.S. planemaker after it posted no January orders for the first time in decades while wrestling with the grounding of its smaller 737 MAX.

Further details were not immediately available.

ANA was not immediately available for comment.

Boeing declined to comment. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)