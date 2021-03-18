In reversal, Murakami-linked fund restarts bid for Japan Asia Group

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - A Japanese fund backed by veteran activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami reversed course and said it would begin a tender offer bid for Japan Asia Group (JAG), the company said on Thursday.

The fund, City Index Eleventh, had said on March 3 that it was withdrawing its bid after JAG refused to cooperate with its efforts to carry out due diligence and announced a large, special dividend. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)