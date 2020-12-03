Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Japan considering support for shift to electric vehicles: Kato

By Reuters Staff

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s trade ministry is considering support for a shift to electric-powered vehicles and will map out a plan by the year-end, chief government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told a news conference on Thursday.

The government is considering abolishing sales of new gasoline-engine cars by the mid-2030s in favour of hybrid or electric vehicles in line with a global shift from traditionally powered cars, public broadcaster NHK reported.

