Japan may ban sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in mid-2030s: media

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government is considering abolishing sales of new gasoline-engine cars by the mid-2030s in favor of hybrid or electric vehicles in line with a global shift from traditionally powered cars, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The move would follow Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s pledge earlier this year for Japan to slash carbon emissions to zero on a net basis by 2050 to realise a greener society.

Under the vehicle sales plan, the trade ministry is considering requiring all new vehicles to be electric cars including hybrid vehicles, NHK reported, adding the ministry would finalise a formal target following expert-panel debates as early as year-end.