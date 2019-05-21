Company News
Japan auto lobby dismayed at Trump comment on imported cars

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s automobile makers lobby on Tuesday said it was profoundly disappointed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s comment that imported vehicles were a threat to U.S. national security.

“We are dismayed to hear a message suggesting that our long-time contributions of investment and employment in the United States are not welcomed,” said Akio Toyoda, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.

“As chairman, I am deeply saddened by this decision,” Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp, said in a statement. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Darren Schuettler)

