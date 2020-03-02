Japanese auto sales slide 10% in February, as coronavirus worries deepen

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japanese auto sales fell 10.3% in February from the same period a year ago, industry data showed on Monday, amid growing concerns about production stoppages and the difficulty of procuring parts from China due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The data is likely the latest indicator to show the widening impact of the new virus on the world’s third-largest economy. Sales totalled 430,185 vehicles last month, data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and an association representing dealers of so-called “kei” mini cars.

That compared to sales of 479,427 vehicles in the same period a year earlier.

Most cars sold in Japan are produced domestically. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Yuki Nitta; Writing by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Dolan)