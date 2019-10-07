Japan's JERA buys $330 mln stake in Singapore power unit of Bangladesh's Summit

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s JERA Co has acquired a 22% stake in Summit Power International, a Singapore-based unit of Bangladesh’s Summit Group, for $330 million, both companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

The unit is a holding company of all power assets of Summit Group.

The investment was finalised four months after a memorandum of understanding was signed between JERA and Summit in Tokyo, according to the statement. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)