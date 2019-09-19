Japan's bank lobby welcomes BOJ's decision not to deepen negative interest rates

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japanese banks are welcoming the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) decision to keep monetary policy steady instead of deepening negative interest rates which could further squeeze banks’ profits, the head of the country’s banking lobby said on Thursday.

The central bank announced earlier in the day that it maintained its policy while signalling the chance of expanding stimulus as early as its next policy meeting in October. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)