UPDATE 1-Mizuho's system failures erode customer trust, Japan finmin says

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Repeated system failures at the main banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group Inc are a major problem that erodes customer trust, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

“Mizuho’s system failures over a short period of time are deeply regrettable,” he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Mizuho, Japan’s third largest lender by assets, has suffered four system glitches in the past two weeks.

Mizuho’s first glitch on Feb. 28 affected 4,318 automated teller machines (ATMs) out of 5,395 nationwide, which was followed by two minor ATM system glitchs on March 3 and 7. The latest glitch, which occurred last Thursday, resulted in delays to foreign currency-dominated remittances, mainly affecting corporate customers. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edwina Gibbs)