CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-System glitch at Mizuho Bank leads to remittance delay

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - The main banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group said on Friday a hardware glitch at its data centre had caused a delay in foreign currency-denominated remittance for corporate customers, in the fourth system breakdown it has suffered over the past two weeks.

“While we haven’t found a causal relationship among the four recent system failures, we are taking a series of events extremely seriously,” the bank’s Chief Executive Koji Fujiwara told a news conference.

“We will thoroughly look into the hardware and the system operations.”

The hardware problem occurred late on Thursday night and failed to switch to a back-up device, Fujiwara said, resulting in a four-to-five-hour delay in foreign currency-denominated remittance for about 300 corporate clients. The problem has been fixed, but the cause was yet to be identified, he said.

Mizuho Bank suffered a large-scale system breakdown on Feb. 28, affecting 4,318 automated teller machines (ATMs) out of 5,395 nationwide. The bank suffered two minor system glitches at ATMs on March 3 and 7.

Fujiwara has promised to take preventive measures.

Mizuho revamped its core banking system in 2019 with more than 400 billion yen ($3.67 billion) worth of investments. ($1 = 108.9700 yen) (Reporting by Umekawa Takashi and Sakura Murakami; Editing by Alex Richardson and Edmund Blair)