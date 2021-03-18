UPDATE 1-Japan banking lobby head apologises over Mizuho's system failures

(Adds background of Mizuho’s system failures)

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - The head of a Japanese banking lobby group apologised on Thursday for a recent series of system failures at third largest lender Mizuho Financial Group Inc .

“As the representative of the industry, I would like to apologise to customers over the repeated system glitches at Mizuho Bank,” Kanetsugu Mike, chairman of the Japanese Bankers’ Association, told a regular news briefing.

Mike is also chief executive of the main banking arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

His comment comes after Mizuho suffered four system failures since late February. On Wednesday the bank said it would set up a third-party committee to investigate the issue. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Ritsuko Ando and Clarence Fernandez)