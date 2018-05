TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) -

* Japan is set to resume beef exports to Australia for the first time in nearly 17 years after signing an agreement with the Australian government, Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) says

* Australia had halted imports of Japanese beef since September 2001 following the outbreak in Japan of mad cow disease, also known as the Bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), MAFF says (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)