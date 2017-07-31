FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ keeps JGB buying guidance unchanged in Aug from July
July 31, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 2 months ago

BOJ keeps JGB buying guidance unchanged in Aug from July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has maintained the target amount for its government bond buying programme at its regular market operations in August from July, the central bank’s bond buying plan released on Monday showed.

The BOJ kept the amount of buying steady in its six categories based on maturities, including 350-550 billion yen in JGBs with five- to ten-years to maturity.

Details of the BOJ’s plan are available on its website.

here (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

