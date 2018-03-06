FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Kuroda denies saying BOJ will exit easy policy in FY2019/20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday his comments last week did not mean the central bank would exit its ultra-loose monetary policy during fiscal 2019.

Kuroda jolted markets on Friday when he told parliament the BOJ could consider and debate exiting its ultra-easy policy if inflation hit its 2 percent target as projected in the fiscal year ending in March 2020.

“I didn’t say the BOJ will immediately exit the easy policy in fiscal 2019. I only said there could be some debate of an exit if inflation hits 2 percent during fiscal 2019, as we project,” he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

