FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 6, 2018 / 7:12 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

BOJ's Kuroda says no plan now to abandon negative rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he had no plan now to abandon negative interest rates, despite the rising cost of the measure including the impact on financial institutions’ profits.

“We may adjust interest rates in the future depending on price developments. But I don’t have any plan now to raise short-term rates from the current minus 0.1 percent or abandon negative rates,” Kuroda told an upper house confirmation hearing. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.