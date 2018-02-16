FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 2:10 AM / in 18 hours

Japan govt nominates Kuroda for another term as BOJ head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s government on Friday nominated Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to serve another term as central bank chief when his current one ends in April, document submitted to parliament showed.

The government also nominated BOJ executive director Masayoshi Amamiya and Waseda University professor Masazumi Wakatabe as the two deputy governors, it showed. They would replace Hiroshi Nakaso and Kikuo Iwata, whose terms expire in March.

The nominations need approval by both houses of the parliament, which is a near certainty as the ruling coalition holds a comfortable majority. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

