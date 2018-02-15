Japan looks to nominate economist Wakatabe as BOJ deputy governor - Nikkei

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering nominating economist Masazumi Wakatabe as one of the deputy governors at the Bank of Japan, Nikkei reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Wakatabe, a professor at Waseda University and an advocate of bolder monetary easing, would fill one of the two deputy governor seats that will fall vacant next month, Nikkei reported. s.nikkei.com/2By8KrK

The potential choice of Wakatabe comes amid speculation that the central bank is looking to start normalizing its monetary policy.

The government will submit nominees for the central bank’s governor and deputy governors to parliament on Friday, Reuters reported earlier.

Government leaders reaffirmed their confidence in current BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday, bolstering expectations he will be reappointed for a rare second term. (Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)